Bollywood star Aamir Khan has reached a deal with YouTube for his new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, to be made available worldwide on a transactional basis.

Arriving exclusively on YouTube on August 1, 2025, the feature will be available in India for Rs. 100, in the U.S. at $6.99, and in an additional 37 international markets, including the U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore. Sitaare Zameen Par surpassed $30 million at the worldwide box office.

Aamir Khan Productions plans to utilize YouTube as the primary digital destination for showcasing other films from its slate.

“For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons,” Khan said. “Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming number one in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing everyday, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world. My dream is that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all.”

Gunjan Soni, country managing director at YouTube India, noted: “The digital launch of Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively on YouTube underscores a significant step towards democratizing Indian film distribution at a global scale. YouTube is already a key digital destination for premium content, and we’re excited to offer filmmakers and content owners not only our unparalleled digital reach but also the control and flexibility to meet their audiences where they are. Today’s launch is far more than a release – YouTube is laying out the red carpet for Indian cinema to stride onto the global stage.”