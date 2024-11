ADVERTISEMENT

FilmBox+ is expanding its reach in Poland via a deal with Grupa Kino Polska, part of the CANAL+ Group-owned SPI International.

The streaming service is joining the offers of Play and INEA. FilmBox+ is part of the FilmBox package, which is available to subscribers of both operators in selected packages.

The FilmBox+ streaming service includes movies, series, local productions and TV channels available for live streaming. Viewers can watch on three devices simultaneously, anytime and anywhere, including away from home.

Jacek Koskowski, director of sales and distribution at Grupa Kino Polska, said: “The addition of FilmBox+ to the offerings of more leading operators in the market shows the consistency with which we are developing the product. We recently unveiled a new version of FilmBox+, and now we are increasing its reach and availability. We are confident that the activities we carry out will be reflected in even greater interest and appreciation among customers. FilmBox+ complements our existing linear offerings available from operators. We are a partner providing a comprehensive service that gives subscribers convenient access to attractive content wherever and whenever they want it.”

Maciej Piechociński, CEO of INEA, added: “We are very pleased with the established cooperation, thanks to which INEA customers will be able to enjoy the wide range of movies, series and entertainment content available on FilmBox+. Expanding our content portfolio is one of the goals in the strategy we are pursuing.”