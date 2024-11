ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ is set to roll out new premium and ad-supported tiers in the U.K. and Ireland.

Beginning November 20, subs in Ireland and the U.K. can opt for the Basic (with ads) or Premium (4K UHD and up to four devices) plans alongside the Standard tier. This marks a further expansion of the ad tier globally following rollouts in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and France.

The introduction of new pricing tiers comes as the SVOD service prepares its fall slate of new and returning fare, including Landman, Lioness, The Agency and Yellowstone, as well as U.K. originals such as Stags and Insomnia.

Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager of Paramount+, noted: “Building on the success of our multi-tier strategy in Canada and Australia—where nearly half of our direct-to-consumer sign-ups come from a non-Standard plan—we are excited to bring our Premium and ad-supported tiers to the U.K. and Ireland. Offering choice to our subscribers is key to the growth of Paramount+, especially as the demand for ad-supported tiers rises across Europe.”

Lee Sears, president of international markets advertising sales at Paramount, added: “By launching the ad-tier plan in the U.K. and Ireland, we are opening up a huge opportunity for advertisers, giving them the ability to engage with our global franchises, series and films through our digital platform, EyeQ. This expansion will enable Paramount’s international advertising team to represent a much wider range of products, while providing a comprehensive and connected platform for impactful ad campaigns.”

The ad-supported plan costs £4.99 per month in the U.K. and €5.99 per month in Ireland; the Premium plan is £10.99/€11.99 per month and the new Standard prices are £7.99/€8.99 per month.