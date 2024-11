ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus is launching in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

Samsung TV Plus is now available on millions of Samsung Smart TVs across Singapore and the Philippines and will launch in late November in Thailand.

Samsung TV Plus will have more than 20 curated global live TV channels, offering a diverse range of shows, including MythBusters, Survivor and Don’t Tell The Bride. The channels Deal or No Deal, River Monsters, Red Bull TV and Come Dine With Me will also be available, as well as the global news channel Euronews.

Ed Love, head of Samsung TV Plus for Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO), said, “Across Southeast Asia, the appetite for ad-supported TV is soaring, with TV viewing time doubling in the last 12 months across APAC. Now is the right time to carve our own path within the region’s thriving ad-supported market by delivering hugely popular global and local content that provides something for everyone, for free.”

Alex Spurzem, managing director for Samsung Ads for SEAO, commented, “The success of Samsung TV Plus around the world has enabled us to build a robust blueprint for Southeast Asia. We’re dedicated to offering viewers and advertisers more premium content, completely free on the big screen, all at the unmatched scale only Samsung can deliver.”