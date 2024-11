ADVERTISEMENT

CBS has ordered full seasons of a pair of freshman series, including the newest addition to the global NCIS franchise, NCIS: Origins.

According to VideoAmp and internal streaming data, with seven days of multiplatform viewing, NCIS: Origins’ premiere has been seen by 9 million viewers. It airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez and Caleb Foote also star. David J. North, Gina Lucita Monreal, Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon executive produce for CBS Studios.

The comedy Poppa’s House also scored a full-season order. Under the same metrics, Poppa’s House has been seen by 6.41 million viewers. It airs on Mondays at 8:30 p.m.

Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., the comedy features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson also star. Dean Lorey, Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. executive produce for CBS Studios.

“NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Poppa’s House excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+.”