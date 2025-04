ADVERTISEMENT

A California appeals court has said CBS can continue distributing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, pausing a lower court’s ruling in its dispute with Sony Pictures Television (SPT).

Last week, a Los Angeles judge granted SPT the rights to take over the distribution of the game shows from CBS. An appeals court has now stayed that order.

Sony, which produces the two game shows, filed a complaint in October 2024 alleging that CBS entered into unauthorized licensing agreements and claimed that CBS licensed the shows at below-market rates and failed to maximize advertising revenue. In February, Sony assumed distribution. CBS then sought and was granted a restraining order, which allowed the network to retain distribution rights to the programs.