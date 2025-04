ADVERTISEMENT

Whale TV, a licensable TV operating system, has partnered with TPV for the launch of its smart TV models in Asia.

The first Whale TV models from TPV are expected to launch in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India and the Philippines next month. As part of the deal, TPV will join the Whale Profit Sharing Program, which allows TV brands to share in the monetization revenue generated by Whale TV on devices.

“We’ve been working with TPV for a long time and are excited to delight consumers together with a smart and simple TV experience,” said Jason He, CEO of Whale TV. “Our OS Whale TV blends the traditional linear broadcast world seamlessly with streaming, and helps consumers find entertainment quickly.”