ADVERTISEMENT

New details have been revealed about the upcoming Berlinale Series Market, the EFM’s boutique market for serial content from all over the world, and the Berlinale Co-Production Market’s Co-Pro Series event.

Series with “high market potential” are presented under the flagship label Berlinale Series Market Selects. The program also includes a conference agenda and international showcases. From February 16 to 19, industry experts, creatives, buyers and distributors will convene at CinemaxX at Potsdamer Platz and Gropius Bau.

The Co-Pro Series Pitches, organized by the Berlinale Co-Production Market, will take place within the Berlinale Series Market program. As the Country in Focus at the European Film Market 2025, Spain will also present four new series projects in development to interested co-producers, which will be pitched by their respective creators and producers.

“This year, the Berlinale Series Market focuses on the complex, multi-layered portrayal of women and emphasizes stories that reflect the diversity of the human experience,” said Tanja Meissner, director Berlinale Pro.

As part of the Berlinale Series Market conference program, Guy Bisson from Ampere Analysis will open with an in-depth presentation on the current state of the TV industry.

In a separate session, creators and producers of series will talk about the risks and opportunities of telling psychologically challenging stories while striving for the commercial success of the series format.

Another session will address how producers and distributors can strike a balance between artistic freedom and commercial success.

The Showcase Up Next: Germany presents the series projects from Germany for the coming year. They include Parallel Me, Euphorie, All In (w.t.) and The Nazi Cartel.

Three series will be presented in the Berlinale’s official public program: Underage (Brazil) in the Generation section, Other People’s Money (Germany, Austria, Denmark) in the Panorama and The Narrow Road to the Deep North (Australia, U.S.) in the Berlinale Special.

The flagship label Berlinale Series Market Selects will present 17 titles ranging from biopics, crime thrillers and dark comedies to dramas, thrillers and crime thrillers. This year’s series hail from Australia/U.S., Brazil, Estonia/Ukraine, France, Greece, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Portugal/Poland, Spain, South Africa, South Korea and New Zealand.

On February 18 and 19, the Berlinale Co-Production Market is organizing Co-Pro Series for the 11th time, consisting of a pitch event, meetings and networking around the specially curated selection of ten promising international series projects that will be presented to interested partners.

The pitches will take place on February 18 at CinemaxX, followed by a networking event and several hundred planned one-on-one meetings for the producers and creators of the projects with potential co-producers, financiers and representatives of world sales companies and international distributors, funding institutions, TV broadcasters and platforms.

Ten series projects from Europe, Brazil, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S. have been invited for this edition. They are The Best of Families, Miami Wildlife, Shit Happens, Die Experten, The Guard, Our People, Ruth’s Ghosts, Lucy. Maud., Recipes of a Nervous Breakdown and Sk8 or Die.