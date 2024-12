ADVERTISEMENT

The British Film Commission (BFC) and the Netherlands Film Commission (NFC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the collaboration between the U.K. and Netherlands screen industries, as well as incentivize inward investment in film and high-end TV production in the two territories.

The MoU between the BFC and NFC strengthens ties between the U.K. and Netherlands screen industries. Both film commissions aim to foster a “seamless, film-friendly service” for inward investment film and high-end TV productions working across both territories. The organizations are looking to encourage greater cultural, creative and economic exchange between both countries.

The partnership agreement was signed today as part of a Netherlands-U.K. familiarization trip for producers from both countries.

Roeland Oude Nijhuis, Netherlands Film Commissioner, said: “The MoU we’re signing today formalizes something we’ve always known: creativity thrives when we work together. It aims to remove barriers and help filmmakers, producers and other industry professionals from both countries to partner up and create stories that matter. We’ve already seen great projects come to life: films like Occupied City and Silver Haze demonstrate the impact of combining Dutch and British visions in storytelling. Looking ahead, we hope this MoU ensures that these successes are just the beginning. We’re here today to open the door to more partnerships, bigger projects and even greater stories that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Adrian Wootton OBE, chief executive of the British Film Commission, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with the Netherlands Film Commission with today’s partnership agreement. Major productions such as The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk have filmed in both countries, and we are committed to building on our successful work with our friends in the Netherlands to forge an even stronger relationship between our two screen industries. As we work closer together with the NFC to create a frictionless service for cross-territory productions, both nations are primed to harness the potential of inward investment film and high-end TV production.”