Vivendi’s shareholders have voted in favor of the breakup of the group, with Canal+ set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange effective December 16.

The plan, approved by more than 97.5 percent of the vote by Vivendi’s shareholders, will also see the spin-offs of Havas and Louis Hachette Group.

Vivendi Chair Yannick Bolloré said: “We are delighted with the very high adoption rate of our spin-off project. This undisputable result confirms the strong support of our shareholders for this transformative transaction. The Supervisory Board would like to warmly thank Arnaud de Puyfontaine and the whole Management Board, all the teams involved in this project, our different advisors and our shareholders for their trust. We are convinced that this new chapter for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group will be very promising and create value for all stakeholders.”