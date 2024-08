ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment industry analyst and TV, film and podcast producer Evan Shapiro is set to open the fourth edition of Iberseries & Platino Industria, running from October 1 to 4, with a business keynote about the role of Ibero-American markets.

The keynote, “Thriving in Ibero-American Markets in the User-Centric Era,” will delve into the current state of the media industry and highlight the crucial role of Ibero-American markets in the evolving, user-focused audiovisual industry.

In addition to being a renowned analyst and producer, Shapiro is also a professor at the business schools of New York University (NYU) and Fordam. He is also the chairman of the board of the nonprofit educational company One Diverse Industry. Among his productions are Portlandia, This Film Is Not Yet Rated, Please Like Me, Comedy Bang Bang, Brick City and Harmonquest.

The 2024 Iberseries & Platino Industria is taking place from October 1 to 4 at Matadero Madrid. More activities and speakers are set to be announced soon. More than 800 professionals from the film and audiovisual sector have already confirmed their attendance.

“I am thrilled to make my first trip to Madrid for Iberseries & Platino Industria and very honored to be included in this incredible lineup of content thought leaders from around the world,” Shapiro said.

Regarding his keynote, he said, “The media landscape is not changing—it has changed. Consumers are now in control, and they use tech devices to wield their power. If you put your audiences at the center of everything you do, you can do more than survive these changes; you can thrive because of them.”