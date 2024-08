ADVERTISEMENT

Roku posted a 14 percent year-over-year gain in revenues to $968 million, narrowing its net loss to $34 million from $107.6 million.

As at the end of Q2, Roku reported a base of 83.6 million homes—a 14 percent increase—which streamed 30.1 billion hours, a 20 percent gain on the same period last year.

“Roku continued to benefit from consumers’ focus on value, ease of use and choice,” the company said in its letter to shareholders. “The Roku operating system was again the number one selling TV OS in the U.S., with TV unit sales greater than the next two TV operating systems combined. The Roku OS was also the number one selling TV OS in Mexico and Canada, where we continue to grow scale through the Roku TV licensing program. We are making good progress growing streaming households in the countries that we are prioritizing, across the Americas and the U.K.”

The company is projecting revenues of $1 billion in Q3.