Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have sealed new long-term agreements covering Xfinity in the U.S. and Sky in the U.K. and Ireland, including the bundling of Max.

Xfinity TV customers will continue to have access to WBD’s portfolio of linear cable networks, including TNT, TBS, CNN, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, TLC and Investigation Discovery. The deal also includes continued carriage of HBO and expands Comcast’s rights to package the ad-supported versions of Max and discovery+ in its streaming bundles. Comcast will also continue to offer WBD content as part of its U.S. NOW TV streaming services.

“We extended our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to distribute its networks and expanded our ability to deliver its premium streaming content, including Max and discovery+, in a way that provides more choice and flexibility to all of our customers as the video ecosystem continues to evolve,” said Greg Rigdon, president of content acquisition for Comcast. “Through these agreements, we will bring Warner Bros. Discovery’s extensive portfolio to our customers however they want to consume the content across our existing and future linear television and streaming bundles.”

“These broad and multiyear agreements underscore the value and appeal of our linear portfolio for audiences in the U.S.,” said Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Sky UK is an ideal partner for us in the U.K. and Ireland as we prepare for Max’s launch in early 2026. We are pleased that Xfinity and Sky UK subscribers will continue to enjoy our award-winning and popular content on our networks and across our streaming platforms.”

The ad-supported version of Max will be bundled for Sky customers at no extra charge when it arrives in the U.K. and Ireland in early 2026. HBO shows will remain on Sky Atlantic and through Sky On Demand through the end of 2025. NOW UK and Ireland entertainment members will also receive bundled access to the ad-supported version of Max.

Dana Strong, Sky Group CEO, commented: “This deal builds on our remarkable achievements this year. We have secured most major sports rights through to the end of the decade, extended our content partnerships, and progressed our transition from satellite to IP, with nine out of ten new customers choosing Sky Glass or Sky Stream. This partnership solidifies Sky as the ultimate TV destination and the preferred partner of choice for streamers, rights holders and content creators alike.”

Strong continued: “This new partnership provides an expanded range of content for our customers to enjoy Warner Bros. Discovery’s popular storytelling through Max. The combination of content from our partners, alongside our slate of Sky Originals, and Sky’s leading aggregation of the U.K. and Ireland’s best content apps gives us an unrivaled entertainment proposition and an exceptional line-up of the world’s best shows.”

Andrew Georgiou, president and managing director for WBD U.K. and Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said, “Today’s announcement is hugely exciting for everyone who loves award-winning scripted entertainment and movies. Arriving in early 2026, the market-wide launch of Max in the U.K. and Ireland is a significant step in its global rollout and will be the place where audiences find incredible new shows, including the future Harry Potter series from HBO. Our new agreement will continue Warner Bros. Discovery’s long-standing collaboration with Sky and deepen our relationship across distribution and now the bundling of Max. This will enable Max immediately at launch to be available to millions of passionate video subscribers and separately be available to the more than 20 million other broadband households in the territories through Max direct-to-consumer and other partnerships.”

The Sky deal also sees Turner Kids content on channels including Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and Boomerang remaining part of Sky and NOW’s offering for years to come.