Samar Akrouk has been appointed managing director of MBC Studios while also retaining her position as group director of production.

In her new role, Akrouk will lead MBC Studios’ drive to expand the reach of its content. She will be managing the mission to leverage the ongoing popularity of non-English-language television content to reach more global markets.

Akrouk will also continue her work as group director of production, leading a team of producers, directors, technicians and creators, directly overseeing all of MBC Group’s non-scripted productions for MBC TV channels, Shahid and social media.

Akrouk has been with MBC Group for nearly three decades. Having joined in 1995, Akrouk has played a key role in establishing MBC’s foundation and its growth. Beginning her career with ARA Group International, MBC Group’s holding company, in its Washington DC office, Akrouk later moved to join MBC Group’s U.S. branch of ANA Radio and Television as Assistant Director in 1996. In 2001, she relocated to Beirut, establishing the first main office for the group in the Middle East, prior to MBC Group’s relocation from London to Dubai.

Akrouk said: “I am absolutely delighted and thrilled to take on the responsibilities of my new role as managing director of MBC STUDIOS, building upon the exceptional achievements of the team so far. This role marks a significant milestone in my career, one which I have devoted to the MBC Group family since 1995.

“Our forthcoming endeavors in drama and film production arrive at an opportune moment. There’s no doubt that our region, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is in the spotlight, drawing considerable interest from leading international production studios focused on creating world-class content. I cannot wait to delve deeper, roll up my sleeves, and further contribute to this incredible organization that I have called home for the past 27 years.”