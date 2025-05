ADVERTISEMENT

At the inaugural Amazon Canada Upfront, Prime Video unveiled its upcoming slate of original Canadian series and films, including a new season of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, Vitrerie Joyal and more.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this exciting slate of Canadian series and films that truly captures the country’s diverse creative spirit,” said Mark Shopiro, head of Prime Video Canada. “These Prime Video productions represent the rich tapestry of Canadian experiences—from the hockey rinks of the NHL to the punk rock scene of Montreal to the trailer parks of rural Alberta—and tell unique stories that will resonate with Canadians. Combined with our sports offering, Prime Video is giving Canadian viewers an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

The slate includes a second season of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, which Prime Video revealed will follow Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars), Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars), Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings), Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild), Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars) and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Brendan Shanahan, in addition to the previously announced players Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs), Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes), Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets), Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators). The series provides an unfiltered look into the players’ lives and training regimens, as well as the high-stakes world of the National Hockey League.

The two-part original docuseries ROMCON: Who The F**k is Jason Porter?, which is set to bow on June 13 on Prime Video, exposes the dark side of dating in Toronto. When real estate broker Heath Rovet fell for charismatic handyman “Jace,” she believed she’d found her soulmate. However, she discovered her lover was actually Jason Porter, a convicted criminal with a history of romantic deception.

Prime Video Canada will launch Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd this summer, chronicling the formation of Simple Plan in Montreal in the late 1990s, the band’s rise to global stardom and its continued impact. The documentary will feature never-before-seen archival footage, along with new interviews with the band members and other icons from the punk rock community, including Mark Hoppus (Blink 182), Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland and Noodles (The Offspring) and Fat Mike (NoFX).

The new series Karaoké Club, adapted from the NBCUniversal international format, will feature celebrities in a karaoke competition filled with challenges hosted by comedian Stéphane Rousseau. The celebrity contestants will include Karine Vanasse, Arnaud Soly, Lou-Pascal Tremblay, Debbie Lynch-White, Pierre-Yves Lord and Chloée Deblois.

A fourth season of LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? is on the upcoming Prime Video Canada slate as well. It will feature Guy Jodoin, Phil Roy, Patrice L’Ecuyer, Mehdi Bousaidan, Eve Côte, Liliane Blanco-Binette, Claude Legault, Mégan Brouillard, Guylaine Tremblay and Anthony Kavanagh, with Patrick Huard as host.

Vitrerie Joyal will star Martin Matte as André Joyal, a character inspired by his father’s life. The series offers a glimpse into the carefully recreated mid-90s glass company his father owned, capturing the atmosphere of the business world of that era.

The comedy series Trailer Trash (w.t.) will follow two unapologetically Canadian brothers from Alberta and owners of Young Farts RV Parts, who have transformed their startup business reclaiming and selling RV parts across North America into a wild success.