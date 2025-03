ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural edition of MIP London has come to a close after welcoming more than 2,800 delegates from over 80 countries, including more than 1,000 buyers.

The largest proportion of delegates at the market’s debut hailed from Europe, followed by North America, with significant delegations also from Asia, LatAm, MENA and Turkey.

Over 70 companies took meeting spaces, including country pavilions from Belgium, China, France, Korea and Spain.

In addition to sales executives and buyers, attendees represented a broad spectrum of industry sectors, including producers, digital-first companies, content creators, FAST, AVOD and CTV players.

The IET London and the Savoy are already confirmed for 2026.

“MIP LONDON’s debut exceeded expectations,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP LONDON and MIPCOM CANNES. “This is year one of a long-term commitment, and we will be back in London next year. This was new, a new format, bringing in new people, and it really feels that MIP LONDON has found its place in this busy week.

“Our plan has always been to complement existing events, and I thank everyone who came and engaged with the market. We will listen intently to every bit of feedback to evolve MIP LONDON for 2026 and beyond and to deliver what the international industry says it needs.”