Global advertising revenues will be up 9.5 percent this year to top $1 trillion for the first time, according to GroupM’s End-of-Year Global Advertising Forecast, with a 7.7 percent increase projected for 2025.

Total advertising spend is expected to reach $1.04 trillion this year, excluding the impact of U.S. political advertising.

Pure-play digital leads with a gain of 12.4 percent this year. It is expected to account for almost 73 percent of the global ad pie in 2025—$813.3 billion—and 76.8 percent in 2029.

Television advertising remains the most effective platform, GroupM says, but its growth is waning, with just a 1.9 percent gain in 2025 to reach $169.1 billion.

“The advertising industry is hurtling through a rapid evolution brought on by the pervasive use of AI and an ongoing shift to digital channels,” the report notes. “Pure-play digital advertising, projected to surge 12.4 percent in 2024 and 10 percent in 2025, is solidifying its dominance, representing 72.9 percent of total advertising revenue in 2025 and a projected 76.8 percent by 2029. This digital dominance, however, is accompanied by increasing scrutiny and regulation, creating a complex environment for marketers to navigate. While the narrative of television’s decline persists, its effectiveness remains undeniable. Despite this, global TV revenue, including streaming, is forecast to grow at a more modest 2.4 percent compound annual rate from 2024 to 2029, significantly trailing overall advertising growth. This divergence underscores the need for marketers to pursue a balanced approach, leveraging all the tools and channels available to meet both performance and long-term brand goals.”