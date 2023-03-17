Australian TV Exec Brian Walsh Passes Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Walsh, a key figure throughout Foxtel’s 28-year history and a creative leader in Australian television, has died suddenly at the age of 67.

Walsh began his career with ABC before going into feature film production and distribution at Palm Beach Pictures and promotions and publicity at Sydney Radio Station 2SM. After five years at Radio 2SM, Walsh joined Network TEN. He is credited with being responsible for the global success of the iconic Australian family drama series Neighbours and for launching the careers of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce.

His accomplishments as a media, entertainment and sports publicist include the creation of the Simply the Best season launch for the National Rugby League, which featured Tina Turner. He was the creative force behind a series of blockbuster Grand Final and State of Origin Entertainment shows and events while also being the publicist for Australian international concert tours such as Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Neil Diamond, Ricky Martin and Barbra Streisand.

Walsh was a founding member of the team that established Australian subscription television with the launch of Foxtel in 1995. He served as executive director for the last two and a half decades.

Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said: “This is a very difficult day for the Foxtel Group family, for Australia’s creative community and the millions of Australians who watched and loved the stories that Brian bought to life through television. Australia’s creative community has lost a much-loved figure in Brian. For us, the loss is heavily felt.

“At the Foxtel Group, Brian was a long-time mentor, a confidant, a colleague and an unwavering friend to so many. Today, we are grieving Brian’s passing. Our condolences go to his family and to those closest to him. We have lost an icon of Australian television that will never be replaced. Rest in peace, Brian.”