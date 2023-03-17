Allison Wallach, Lars Blomgren to Speak at Content LA

ADVERTISEMENT

Content LA, taking place from May 18 to 19, has lined up FOX Entertainment’s Allison Wallach and Media Res’s Lars Blomgren as keynote speakers.

Wallach will outline her priories and opportunities for partnerships in her keynote. She is currently p[resident of unscripted programming at FOX Entertainment, where she oversees the unscripted programming, specials and alternative entertainment slate, Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Global, TMZ and Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE).

Wallach joined FOX in 2020 as executive VP and head of FAE and was responsible for producing The Masked Singer, Next Level Chef, I Can See Your Voice, Crime Scene Kitchen, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer; and more.

Blomgren will share his plans in his own keynote. He recently joined Media Res to launch Media Res International, which will develop premium TV series by combining talent and material from outside of the U.S. with the company’s eye for production value and narrative expertise. He joined the company from Banijay, where ehe served as head of scripted. Prior to that, he had founded Filmlance International AP, where he oversaw series such as Bron/Broen (The Bridge).