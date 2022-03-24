MIPTV Spotlight: ORF-Enterprise

ADVERTISEMENT

ORF-Enterprise is spotlighting the drama Soko Linz, a spin-off of Soko Kitzbuehel, which recently celebrated its 20th and final season.

The new series follows a team operating out of the Austrian town of Linz, known for its steel and creative industries.

ORF UNIVERSUM’s first new title kicking off the 2022 season of blue-chip documentaries, The Egg—Bursting into Life is a natural-history program that incorporates state-of-the-art science.

Lake Tanganyika—Africa’s Blue Heart, meanwhile, gives viewers a glimpse of the shores of one of the largest lakes on Earth and the animals that call it home. “The lake shares many of the ocean’s characteristics,” says Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international. “Glorious sunsets, occasional storms with terrifying waves and waters filled with sardines, colorful fish, crabs and even sponges.”

“Documentaries from ORF’s portfolio, as well as original fiction content from Austria, are the cornerstones of our catalog,” Luttenberger notes.