NSW Government Supports Endemol Shine Australia Training Expansion

ADVERTISEMENT

Endemol Shine Australia has received the support of the New South Wales Government’s Jobs Plus Program for its new Accelerated Broadcast Post Production Training Program.

The postproduction program provides a combination of theory lessons and practical experience in TV postproduction to equip students with skills for a long-lasting career. Successful graduates will have the opportunity to take up roles within Endemol Shine Australia’s postproduction department, creating 30 full-time roles upon graduating due to the support of the NSW Government’s Jobs Plus Program.

The Accelerated Broadcast Post Production Training Program was devised by Nadia Diggins, postproduction consultant at Endemol Shine Australia.

Endemol Shine Australia has already begun its inaugural intake, with over 20 students in its 2023 program.

“I am extremely proud to announce this initiative,” said Peter Newman, CEO of Endemol Shine Australia. “I was lucky enough to receive incredible training at the start of my career whilst at the BBC. Since then, I have been passionate about increasing training opportunities for our industry, and with the Accelerated Broadcast Post Production Training Program, we are doing just that. This training will be led by our world-class postproduction team at ESA, and I’ve got no doubt it will deliver the next generation of brilliant storytellers to our industry. We are incredibly grateful to the NSW Government, who will now help us super-size the work we have done in this area into something even more impactful.”

Diggins said, “By nurturing talent with specialized on-the-job training, we pave the way for the sector’s future superstars and build capacity and depth for the freelance industry. It’s huge, not just for ESA but for the entire Australian screen industry. The impact of this program will be felt by a new generation of storytellers for their entire careers.”