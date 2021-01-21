Endemol Shine Australia Restructures Executive Management

ADVERTISEMENT

Endemol Shine Australia has restructured within its executive management team, all reporting to CEO Peter Newman.

Executive producer Amelia Fisk will take on the position of director of content for Sydney.

MasterChef Australia executive producer Marty Benson will become director of content for Melbourne.

Current commercial director Scott Howard has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Jane Macaulay, currently director of production, has been promoted to director of production and post-production.

Elliot Spencer, director of development and creative services, has been promoted to creative director, a newly created position that will see him working on the creative architecture of Endemol Shine Australia’s programs and its branding added to his current development duties.

Megan Rees joined the business last year and will continue to bring her extensive media, TV production and corporate finance expertise to Endemol Shine’s finance function in her current role as chief finance officer.

Newman said: “These are richly-deserved promotions and I am deeply proud of the incredible executive management team we have at ESA. This restructure ensures our business is well-positioned for continued growth while enhancing our ability to deliver world-class content to our broadcast partners.”