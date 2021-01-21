FilmRise Celebrates 2020 Streaming Growth

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has revealed its 2020 success, citing the surge in demand as more consumers are staying in and relying on home entertainment.

Danny Fisher, president and CEO of FilmRise, said, “2020 was an unprecedented year, not only for FilmRise, but for the entire home-entertainment ecosystem. We saw quite rapidly the consumer’s appetite change from broadcast and cable to OTT platforms much sooner than anticipated. The pandemic most certainly shortened the inevitable transition considerably.”

The COVID-19 pandemic not only led to a shift in consumers engaging in home entertainment, but more audiences were tuning into their OTT platforms and mobile devices to subscribe to digital platforms, including FAST channels and new AVOD platforms. FilmRise, as a provider of SVOD and AVOD content to platforms in the U.S and internationally, boasts a library of over 30,000 movies and television episodes. The company is currently the largest independent provider of content to AVOD services, including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, Peacock, Tubi and Crackle.

FilmRise’s owned and operated streaming network grew its install base 30 percent in 2020, to over 31.5 million. FilmRise’s monthly ad impressions on its owned and operated AVOD network reached nearly 150 million. Further, in 2020, 12 of the channels on FilmRise’s OTT network each become the world’s largest free AVOD services in their respective genres—true crime, westerns, sci-fi, action, mysteries and horror.

Additionally, multi-title deals with entertainment companies last year with the likes of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Nordic Entertainment Group enables FilmRise’s channels to offer audiences evergreen content.