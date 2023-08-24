Sky Reveals Raft of New Shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has unveiled a slew of new shows coming to its content slate across original drama, comedy, entertainment, arts and factual programming, including the doc series House of Kardashian.

House of Kardashian, a three-part documentary series, explores the rise, reach and cost that comes with being some of the most famous women in the world and features never-before-seen archive footage, as well as exclusive, first-hand testimony from those in the family’s inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner. Fremantle is handling the international distribution of the documentary series, excluding the U.S.

Also in the way of factual, there’s Tell Them You Love Me, which explores the story of Anna Stubblefield, an esteemed university professor who becomes embroiled in a controversial affair with Derrick Johnson, a non-verbal black man with cerebral palsy. Set for a spring 2024 release, Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough is a three-parter that sees Attenborough explore the ways that animals hear and produce sound and the crucial role sound plays in the lives of animals around the globe.

The drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz is coming to Sky in 2024. Multi-Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer (Inception, Interstellar, Dune) and Kara Talve (Prehistoric Planet) will compose the score for the upcoming adaptation of the globally best-selling novel. It is being produced by Synchronicity Films in association with Sky Studios and All3Media International.

The original comedy Funny Woman has been commissioned for a second season. Produced by Potboiler and Rebel Park Productions, in association with Sky Studios, season two follows as Sophie Straw finds out that ‘having a voice’ doesn’t mean it will be heard and that fame is a fickle friend.

New for Sky Arts, Dickens in Italy/Dickens: Phantoms and Fictions (w.t.) is coming in time for Christmas 2023. Actor and writer David Harewood fronts the brand-new, two-part series as he follows in the footsteps of one of the world’s most famous writers and his little-known journey through Italy’s most beautiful cities. Coming in 2024, Battle of the Bagpipes is a three-part documentary series that promises to lift the lid on piping traditions, culture and its star players as they all compete for the ultimate piping prize.

The new Sky Kids series Save our Wildlife sees 8-year-old conservationist Aneeshwar and five friends from around the world focus on the threats facing six iconic species. It’s slated to launch on October 9.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky U.K. and Ireland, said: “At Sky, we must deliver to our customers content worth paying for, and it’s with that lens we carefully consider which shows to commission and acquire across all genres, making sure we deliver some of their favorite shows of the year, with world-class talent, on and off the screen.

“We’re pleased to announce a cohort of brand-new shows for our world-leading free-to-air Sky Arts channel, led by Dickens’ Italy with David Harewood, and continuing our mission to bring the arts to everyone. We are also building on the successful launch of our Sky Kids linear channel, with thoughtful, creative kids’ content that parents can trust. We’re looking forward to premiering the climate change documentary, Save Our Wildlife, to coincide with COP28, featuring 8-year-old conservationist Aneeshwar.”

Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual at Sky, said: “With Sky Documentaries, we aim to bring our audience incredible true stories, made by the best storytellers in the business—which we’re proud to showcase in the richly compelling narrative of Louis Theroux’s Tell Them You Love Me, as well as in the riveting, thought-provoking series House of Kardashian. We also could not be more delighted to announce our ground-breaking natural history series, Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, set to premiere next year.”

Meghan Lyvers, director of original drama at Sky Studios, added: “We know Sky original comedy and drama is loved by Sky customers, and so we are excited to bring them an unmissable lineup of series in the coming year. These include Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore, as well as an ambitious adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which will be scored by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve. We also revealed today that our much-loved comedy series Funny Woman, starring Gemma Arterton, is returning for a second season.”

Dwayne Eaton, commissioning exec for arts and entertainment at Sky, said: “Our entertainment lineup at Sky continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re so excited that one of the U.K.’s favorite television presenters, Alison Hammond, will take up the role as team captain on our brand-new TV quiz panel show Rob Beckett’s Smart TV, with host Beckett, and opposing team captain Josh Widdicombe.

“We can’t wait for Rob Beckett’s Smart TV to join our award-winning entertainment slate, sitting alongside the likes of Never Mind the Buzzcocks and A League of Their Own.”