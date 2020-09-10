WorldScreenings: Brain Power Studio Shines On Amid Uncertain Times

ADVERTISEMENT

A creative entertainment company based in Canada, Brain Power Studio makes the kind of feel-good scripted live-action films that never seem to be lacking in demand. So while the coronavirus pandemic has introduced unprecedented challenges and complications for the international content industry, the company has found itself uniquely positioned to thrive amid the global health crisis. “Having our own exclusive facilities and crews allowed us to return to filming safely very early this summer,” explains Beth Stevenson, Brain Power Studio’s founder and executive producer. “We are starting our fourth film after the shutdown in the next few weeks. We have also kept all of our 50 employees full-time over that period. This allowed us to prepare our COVID-compliant plans and safely produce our films. We are very optimistic that our success will continue during these times of uncertainty.”

From family drama series like The Wedding Planners, which homes in on the loving dynamic between three siblings seeking to keep their mother’s legacy alive; to holiday love stories like Christmas with a Prince and its sequel, Brain Power Studio’s catalog leads with heart and follows through with its efficiency. “Being swept off your feet by a prince is a love story that never gets old,” says Stevenson. “Christmas with a Prince was so well received globally, it has branched out with a sequel, Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal.” Another romance on Brain Power’s slate is Love By Accident, “which shows that you can find love even when you least expect it; a love story that can be watched all year round.”

Brain Power is keen to bring inclusive content to the marketplace, with diversity both on- and off-camera. To meet this aim, the company has brought onboard differently-abled actors, featured same-sex romance and has in the works a film with an LGBTQ storyline. “Brain Power has always been a leading advocate for diversity and inclusion,” says Stevenson. “It’s in our DNA to spend time ensuring gender and racial parity in front of and behind the camera. Our storytelling reflects contemporary society.” She adds that the company has “received many kind notes from diverse actors on how we have taken extra care to make their character believable and not an add-on.”

Putting together these affecting evergreen titles, Brain Power is able to oversee just about every aspect of the process with its vertical integration and robust global distribution team. “We own and control filming facilities and equipment,” Stevenson explains. “We also have all key creatives full-time on staff, including post-production and VFX teams. This allows us to creatively develop, produce and deliver consistent high-quality films. It works like a movie machine.”

“Having our own Hollywood-style backlot allows us to push the boundaries of locations and art direction,” she adds. “It also allows us to work with networks and digital platforms on multiple projects where they can be assured consistency over a long filming period because the locations are always available to us.”

As Stevenson looks ahead to what the next couple of years will hold for Brain Power, she expresses confidence in the company’s ability to broaden its reach by conquering the ever-expanding world of streaming platforms. “We have been a true and trusted supplier to a wide selection of global broadcasters and OTT outlets,” says Stevenson. “Our catalog has really stood the test of time, and we can see that our films have been widely sought after by both buyers and audiences alike. We are excited to use our tech-savviness to increase our abilities to transport viewers to other worlds! Watch this space.”

See Brain Power’s Summer/Fall 2020 Showcase here.