TV5MONDE Ups Longtime Executive Patrice Courtaban

TV5MONDE has promoted longtime company executive Patrice Courtaban to executive VP of global growth and development and CEO of TV5 USA.

Courtaban will be responsible for identifying growth and revenue opportunities worldwide for all TV5MONDE services. He will also have oversight of new strategic partnerships, growth marketing and business development across all regions TV5MONDE serves.

As CEO, Courtaban will lead TV5 USA’s premium linear and streaming channel offerings, which include a range from current feature films, series, news, documentaries and sports. He is replacing Jean-Luc Cronel, who is retiring from the company.

Most recently, Courtaban was COO of TV5 USA, in which he orchestrated the exponential growth of the channel. His strategies helped expand the channel’s distribution and reach and successfully launched new content brands such as TV5MONDE Cinema on Demand, TV5MONDE Style and TiVi5MONDE.

“I am deeply honored to take on this exciting and challenging new role for TV5MONDE globally and to be named CEO of TV5 USA,” said Courtaban. “In these roles, I look forward to continuing to provide our loyal and passionate existing viewership with the best in entertainment, news and cultural content while working to build TV5MONDE’s global audience by implementing the means to entice and engage a new and even larger base of subscribers and viewers worldwide.”