Netflix’s Rebelde Leads January’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s Rebelde, a reboot of the Mexican telenovela of the same name, generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new series that made their debut in January, according to The WIT.

Rebelde, which follows the lives of a group of teens at an elite high school, garnered 417,000 Instagram followers for January’s top spot. The series stars Giovanna Grigio (7.2 million followers), Franco Masini (2.4 million), Jeronimo Cantillo (1.3 million) and Azul Guaita (1.2 million).

The Brazilian variety entertainment show Faustão na Band earned 172,000 followers to take second place. The Rede Band series is hosted by TV personality Faustão, his son João Guilherme Silva (180,000 followers) and journalist Anne Lottermann (165,000).

With 116,000 followers to take third place, HBO Max’s Peacemaker is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, exploring the origins of the titular character, a man who believes in peace at any cost. John Cena, who has 17.1 million followers, stars in the lead role alongside Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Holland, who have 2.4 million and 197,000 followers, respectively.

The fourth spot went to the Dutch talk show CHICA, which collected 98,000 followers. In the NPO Zapp series, hosts Anne-Mar Zwart (48,000 followers), Rachel Rosier (22,000) and Anne Appelo (3,000) discuss all sorts of topics that girls have to deal with in their early teens.

Rounding out January’s top five, How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, racked up 91,000 followers after its January 18 premiere on Hulu. The series sees Sophie tell her son the story of how she met his father in 2021. The cast includes Hilary Duff (20 million followers), Francia Raisa (1.4 million) and Kim Cattrall (1 million).

The Turkish action series Yalniz Kurt (Lone Wolf), with 35,000 followers for sixth place, follows the struggles of the Turkish special services against a powerful terrorist organization. Damla Colbay (589,000 followers), Murat Han (204,000), Hasan Denizyaran (141,000) and Cihan Ünal (21,000) star in the ATV show.

In the U.S., The Kings of Napa racked up 32,000 followers after its January 11 debut on OWN. Centering on a gorgeous and idyllic Napa Valley vineyard owned by the Kings, a wealthy African American family, the series features Yaani King Mondschein (20,000 followers), Ebonée Noel (19,000), Devika Parikh (3,000) and Karen LeBlanc (2,000).

Channel 4’s Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion follows TV and media personality Katie Price (2.6 million followers) and her family as they renovate “Mucky Mansion,” a ten-acre property. The series garnered 27,000 followers for eighth place.

Ninth place went to Next Level Chef, a cooking competition series in which chefs seek to win $250,000 by thriving in vastly different cooking environments. Gordon Ramsay (13.4 million followers), Gino D’Acampo (1.5 million) and Nyesha Arrington (127,000) serve as mentors in the FOX series, which earned 26,000 followers.

Closing out January’s list, HBO’s The Gilded Age picked up 26,000 followers. The period drama focuses on the princes of the American Renaissance and the vast fortunes they made in late 19th-century New York. Cast members include Taissa Farmiga (2.1 million followers), Cynthia Nixon (1.2 million), Carrie Coon (66,000) and Denée Benton (35,000).

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.