FOX Entertainment Acquires Gumby

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment has acquired the iconic animated Gumby brand from the estate of Joseph Clokey, son of creator Art Clokey.

FOX Entertainment secured all rights to the popular franchise, including film, television and streaming, consumer products, licensing, publishing and all other categories.

Additionally, FOX acquired the full library of Gumby animated series, specials, movies and content, which will expand Tubi’s current offerings of the franchise.

Internal teams are already working on showcasing the classic Gumby series on Tubi and reimagining this beloved franchise for broadcast, streaming and beyond.

“Picking a new home was important to me, and I’ve found great partners in FOX Entertainment,” explained Gumby in a very green statement. “They have a vision for my modern, multi-platform reemergence, which is thrilling. Throughout our conversations, Pokey and I reiterated that we are talent they can mold. Literally.”

“Competition for globally recognized intellectual property is fierce,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. “Uncovering this gem, with its built-in awareness and affinity, and bringing it to FOX, adds meaningful value and creative possibilities to the IP itself and to multiple divisions of our company. FOX is proud to be home to these iconic characters. Welcome one and all.”