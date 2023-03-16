Thursday, March 16, 2023
March Digital Editions Now Available

The March digital editions of World Screen and TV Kids include embedded videos and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Behind the scenes of The Diplomat, plus RX France’s Lucy Smith previews MIPTV and Endor Productions’ Carlo Dusi talks scripted trends.

TV Kids
Video interviews with Mattel’s Richard Dickson, WildBrain’s Eric Ellenbogen, Banijay Kids & Family’s Benoît Di Sabatino, POP Channels’ Francesca Newington, 9 Story Media Group’s Vince Commisso, Chris Nee, Gabby’s Dollhouse’s Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kevin and Dan Hageman, The Jim Henson Company’s Halle Stanford, Kidoodle.TV’s Brenda Bisner, First Day’s Julie Kalceff and Kirsty Stark, and Emma Watkins, as well as panels spotlighting acquisition trends, British and Irish animation, financing, YouTube strategies, crafting development slates and incorporating curricula and social themes. Plus, an interactive in-demand report on edutainment content and themes of diversity and inclusion.











