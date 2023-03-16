Gunpowder & Sky Hires for Development

ADVERTISEMENT

Producer Gunpowder & Sky has brought in two new development executives, including the hire of Catti Alvarez for unscripted.

Alvarez joins the company as VP of unscripted development. Previously, she spent seven years at Fly on the Wall Entertainment, most recently as director of development.

Natalie Gergely has been tapped as VP of scripted development. She most recently served as the director of development at Abominable Pictures.

Alvarez will report to Art Lyons, senior VP of unscripted development. Gergely will report to CEO Van Toffler.

“With our growing slate of narrative and unscripted features, series and podcasts, it was time to add two more innovative, tireless and talented bodies to the team to keep pushing us to take risks with provocative storytelling,” said Toffler.