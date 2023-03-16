Thursday, March 16, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Gunpowder & Sky Hires for Development

Gunpowder & Sky Hires for Development

Kristin Brzoznowski 8 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Producer Gunpowder & Sky has brought in two new development executives, including the hire of Catti Alvarez for unscripted.

Alvarez joins the company as VP of unscripted development. Previously, she spent seven years at Fly on the Wall Entertainment, most recently as director of development.

Natalie Gergely has been tapped as VP of scripted development. She most recently served as the director of development at Abominable Pictures.

Alvarez will report to Art Lyons, senior VP of unscripted development. Gergely will report to CEO Van Toffler.

“With our growing slate of narrative and unscripted features, series and podcasts, it was time to add two more innovative, tireless and talented bodies to the team to keep pushing us to take risks with provocative storytelling,” said Toffler.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Tyler Perry Studios Alum Launches Women-Led Studio

Michelle Sneed, former president of Tyler Perry Studios, has launched the women-led content studio A Few Good Women Productions.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.