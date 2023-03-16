RTL Group Delivers 2022 Revenue Gains

ADVERTISEMENT

Full-year revenues at RTL Group rose by 8.8 percent to a record €7.2 billion ($7.6 million) in 2022, thanks to gains at Fremantle, RTL Deutschland and RTL Nederland.

“2022 was a strong year for RTL Group, although we faced an unprecedented number of external challenges,” said CEO Thomas Rabe. “Revenue reached €7.2 billion ($7.6 million), representing the highest revenue in the company’s history. With our families of TV channels in Germany, France and the Netherlands continuing to generate high operating profits, and our global content business Fremantle reporting record results, our adjusted EBITA before streaming start-up losses remained stable, on the same record level as last year.

“RTL Group’s growth businesses–streaming and content—progressed significantly in 2022, with 5.5 million paying subscribers for RTL+ and Videoland, and over 100 drama productions from Fremantle. We are on course to reach our ambitious streaming targets, and Fremantle is on track to becoming a €3 billion ($3.2 billion) company by 2025.

“RTL Group demonstrates high earnings, cost discipline and significant investments in content, streaming, tech and data. This enables us to pay a high dividend of €4.00 ($4.24) per share to our shareholders, including €0.50 ($0.53) relating to the disposals of RTL Belgium and RTL Croatia.”

The company saw ad revenues drop by 4.4 percent year-on-year, while streaming revenues from RTL+ and Videoland rose by almost 20 percent to €267 million ($283 million) from close to 5.5 million paying subs. Distribution revenue remained stable at €438 million ($465 million). Adjusted EBITA fell by 6 percent to €1.08 billion ($1.15 billion).

For 2023, RTL Group is targeting revenues of between €7.3 billion ($7.7 billion) and €7.4 billion ($7.8 billion), with an adjusted EBITA of between €1 billion ($1.06 billion) and €1.05 billion ($1.11 billion). The group is targeting 10 million paying customers for its streaming platforms by 2026, with €1 billion ($1 billion) in streaming revenues and a content spent per annum of €600 million ($637 million), double the €304 million ($322 million) last year. To reach Fremantle’s €3 billion ($3.2 billion) target by 2025, RTL Group says it will continue to invest in the segment organically and via acquisitions.