Scripted Leads Global SVOD Commissioning Spend

While growing their investments in non-scripted, global SVOD services are still spending almost 90 percent of their original content budgets on scripted fare, per new Ampere Analysis data.

Spending on original titles by global streamers will top $26 billion in 2023, reflecting more than 25 percent of all original content spend globally.

In scripted, crime dramas and thrillers lead, with about 24 percent of original spend on returnable crime thrillers that appeal to multiple demos and can easily travel. Sci-fi and fantasy is also receiving a “significant share” of original spend, Ampere reports.

Non-scripted commissioning is on the rise, with the number of unscripted projects at the global SVODs rising by 35 percent last year. “Despite the growing interest in unscripted, it still represents a relatively small part of the overall content budget for most streaming platforms,” Ampere observes. “Nonetheless, as the competition in the streaming industry continues to grow, platforms must continue to explore cost-effective Unscripted formats to keep audiences engaged, emphasizing the importance of balancing quality and affordability in optimizing content strategies.”