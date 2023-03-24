DAZN Signs on for National Women’s Soccer League

ADVERTISEMENT

DAZN has acquired the non-exclusive broadcasting rights for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in its key markets outside the U.S.

Rights cover Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, the U.K., France, Belgium, Portugal, Scandinavia (Norway, Denmark, Sweden), Brazil and the Netherlands.

The agreement sees DAZN broadcast the NWSL Regular Season, including the Playoffs, Championship and the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup, with at least two matches per week and non-live content, including all highlights, shown on DAZN and DAZN’s Women’s Football YouTube channel geo-targeted in those key markets.

Andrea Ekblad, VP for women’s sports at DAZN, said: “We are very excited to be adding one of the best women’s football leagues in the world to our platform this weekend. The NWSL adds to our growing portfolio of premium women’s football rights, including UEFA Women’s Champions League, Frauen Bundesliga, Finetwork Liga F, Barclays FA Women’s Super League, Vitality Women’s FA Cup and WE League. DAZN is the global home of women’s football and is committed to increasing visibility around the game, closing the coverage gap, and driving its commercialization. We can’t wait to showcase some of the best players in the world on DAZN.”