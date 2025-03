March Digital Editions Now Available

The March digital editions of World Screen, TV Kids and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen

Our Series Mania edition includes interviews with ZDF Studios’ Markus Schäfer and Seven.One Studios International’s Tim Gerhartz, a behind-the-scenes look at Dori Media’s Soul Sucker and a recap of the TV Formats Screenings Festival.

TV Kids

This multimedia recap of the TV Kids Festival features keynotes from Mattel’s Josh Silverman, Super RTL’s Dominique Neudecker, Ampere Analysis’s Olivia Deane, 9 Story Media Group’s Vince Commisso, Boat Rocker’s Jon Rutherford, Shaw Rocket Fund’s Agnes Augustin and Carl the Collector’s Zachariah OHora, as well as panels spotlighting acquisition and programming strategies, engagement, adapting book IP, gaming and animation innovation.

TV Listings

Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.

If you would prefer a PDF version, please click the links: World Screen | TV Kids | TV Listings