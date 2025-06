ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle and Merzigo have signed a multiyear, multi-channel agreement that will extend their existing AVOD partnership and introduce a new publishing arrangement, which will see Merzigo publish a selection of Fremantle’s catalog on Fremantle-owned YouTube and Meta channels.

The initial partnership saw Merzigo license a selection of entertainment and unscripted titles on Merzigo-owned and operated social AVOD channels, which contributed to commercial growth on YouTube and Meta. Under the new deal, a broader suite of programming, including scripted, will now be published across Turkey, Northern Cyprus and MENA.

The new deal also allows for a broader offering of long-form programming from Fremantle’s slate of scripted and non-scripted content. Merzigo will create and post episodes from a targeted selection of shows from the Fremantle catalog, including Wentworth and The Heart Guy, on Fremantle-owned channels.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Merzigo and excited to continue to share our iconic series to audiences around the world,” said Jens Richter, CEO of commercial and international at Fremantle. “Our continued partnership provides the opportunity to introduce new audiences and fans to some of our most loved shows.”

Yiğit Doğan Çelik, CEO of Merzigo, commented, “Our collaboration with Fremantle is a testament to Merzigo’s innovative approach to amplifying content and reaching global audiences. We’re not just leveraging YouTube and Meta to generate significant revenue, but we’re also breathing new life into incredible programming and delivering measurable growth for our partners. This renewed partnership will further that impact, driving continued growth and bringing even more of Fremantle’s world-class content to new audiences.”