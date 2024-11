ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery has named Deniz Şaşmaz Oflaz as VP of local original productions, local channels and streaming operations lead for Turkey.

Şaşmaz Oflaz will lead the development and production of local content and oversee both the streaming and linear TV businesses in the region.

Şaşmaz Oflaz has served as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform BluTV since January 2023. She will continue to lead BluTV while taking on new responsibilities, including managing the company’s linear channels, such as TLC and DMAX, in Turkey.

Prior to taking on the role as CEO of BluTV, Şaşmaz Oflaz held several key roles within the company, including content and commercial director, content director and content acquisition consultant, starting from 2016.