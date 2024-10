ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International is bringing to MIPCOM the new film Panda Plan, in which Jackie Chan plays an action superstar who becomes involved in an international rescue operation, as well as the movies Four Letters of Love and Skyline: Warpath.

The romantic drama Four Letters of Love features Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter, while the sci-fi alien movie Skyline: Warpath stars Scott Adkins.

“These and more movies from the SPI catalog are appealing for international audiences, delivering commercial results on both pay and free services,” says Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, head of content sales.

He adds, “This year, we are adding series to SPI’s lineup,” including the Polish rom-com Not with Me and the Czech drama Daughter of the Nation. He describes the latter as a “fantastic female liberation-focused costume drama series.”

“SPI International provides great entertainment experiences to global audiences and a diverse offering to business partners,” he notes.