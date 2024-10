ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa’s Mercury Filmworks (Hilda, The Lion Guard) and France’s La Chouette Compagnie (Droners, Taki Tanuki) have joined forces to develop, produce and distribute an original horror anthology series for teens and young adults.

The 2D-animated Don’t Walk Home Alone After Dark is based on the hit YouTube channel and created by producer and director Andy Coyle. Each episode is a stand-alone mini scary movie, but all are a piece of a larger world.

The 12×13-minute series embraces the cross-over between podcast and lo-fi YouTube content that allows the audience to watch, listen or both.

Chantal Ling, VP of original series and co-productions for Mercury Filmworks, stated: “We’re thrilled to join forces with La Chouette and collaborate once again with Andy Coyle on Don’t Walk Home Alone After Dark. Andy’s distinctive creative vision brings a fresh and electrifying twist to the horror genre. Having worked alongside him on Hilda, we know firsthand his remarkable ability to blend heart and suspense seamlessly. This anthology series will not only thrill existing fans of the YouTube shorts, but also captivate new audiences around the globe with its unique storytelling. Whether watching or listening, we’re eager to expand on the series established fanbase and share these spine-tingling tales with viewers everywhere.”