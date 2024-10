ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing its Max streaming service to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong on November 19.

Pricing details have not yet been announced for the Asian rollout of Max. Customers will be able to opt for a mobile plan in Indonesia and the Philippines. The mobile tier will also be offered via several providers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. There will also be standard and “ultimate” tiers deliver multiple streams, 100 downloads for on-the-go viewing and 4K resolution.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “We are thrilled to bring Max to more consumers in Asia. Max brings together unparalleled quality content from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, AFN, and Cartoon Network, as well as Hollywood blockbusters, all in one place. Building on successful launches in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max’s globalization, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025.”

James Gibbons, president at Warner Bros. Discovery for the Asia Pacific, said: “Warner Bros. Discovery has long entertained fans across Asia Pacific with culture-defining content from powerhouse brands. For the first time, this programming will be available in a brand new streaming app for regional audiences, with Max combining incredible breadth and depth and a best-in-class viewing experience.”