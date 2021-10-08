MIPCOM Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading MarVista Entertainment’s family slate, Unicorn for Christmas centers on a young girl who discovers a real-life unicorn at a Christmas carnival and must protect it from a greedy fair owner.

Chuck Wicks, Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), Sunny Mabray (Hillbilly Elegy) and Ed Marinara (Dynasty) star.

In I Hear You, after a young teen makes a wish upon her grandmother’s old Christmas ornament to finally get her family to listen, she wakes up unable to say anything but the truth. The movie stars Alison Fernandez (Upside-Down Magic), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), David DeLao (Silk Road), Taylor Castro (Dream Killer) and Sofia Salas (Doom Patrol).

“These titles will unite families with lighthearted stories that bring a moment of much-needed levity to their days,” says Jody Cipriano, senior VP of global distribution.

“Our slate of kids’ and family movies brings joy and laughter to families in a time that has been so challenging for many,” Cipriano adds.

Romance is at the center of the MarVista Entertainment highlight Love at Sky Gardens, which sees a barista and an event planner fall in love after teaming up to plan a rooftop garden wedding.

In the holiday movie space, Sweet Navidad follows a Latina self-taught aspiring pastry chef who is selected to partner with a professionally trained chef to create a unique menu for a hotel’s holiday gala. “With the clock ticking down to Christmas, the two chefs come up with a truly inspiring meal made from passion and love,” says Cipriano.

Executive produced by Selena Gomez, This is the Year “is a contemporary spin on many of the classic ’80s movies—focused on good times and a killer soundtrack featuring performances by lovelytheband,” says Cipriano.

She adds, “Our slate of movies extends our ongoing initiative to highlight more diverse talent behind and in front of the camera.”