MIPCOM Spotlight: All3Media International

Among the programs on All3Media International’s slate are two female-led thrillers.

The first, the four-part series Hollington Drive, examines the complexity of modern families and the lengths we go to in order to protect the people we love.

The second, the six-part series Angela Black, follows a woman whose idyllic life hides the reality of the abuse she experiences from her husband.

Martin Clunes stars in the true-crime drama Manhunt, also on offer from All3Media International, with a second season coming later this year. The second season sees police officer Colin Sutton investigate a series of brutal attacks against the elderly in South London. “The first series was one of ITV’s most-watched dramas of the year; odds are this will be too,” says Amreet Chahal, sales manager for the Asia Pacific.

“These shows explore the domestic arena and are universally relatable—whether you are sitting in your house in Prague or your apartment in Paris, all three shows are relevant to you,” says David Swetman, senior VP of scripted content.

Swetman adds, “With over 150 hours of premium drama delivering in 2021, All3Media International continues to build its high-quality drama slate.”

In the way of premium factual, Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League charts the start and development of Premier League football and features David Beckham, among other stars of the sport.

The workplace format Undercover Boss continues to be in the spotlight. “The show has just seen a new edition produced for one of the biggest commercial broadcasters in the U.K., ITV, and it’s very relevant for us as we all look at how our companies may be restructuring to face Covid-19 times,” Chahal says.

Chahal adds, “We have a great lineup across scripted, unscripted and formats that we are excited about.”