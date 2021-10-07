Banijay Reveals Fall Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has unveiled its fall programming highlights, with new premium entertainment, factual and scripted titles.

Headlining Banijay’s entertainment format slate is Starstruck, from Remarkable Television, which sees ordinary members of the public perform live as their favorite superstars.

Also on the entertainment format slate is the Mastiff Denmark-produced Drag Me Out, following drag artists as they compete to create personas for well-known celebrities. Domino Challenge, from Endemol Shine North America, Endemol France and Endemol Shine Netherlands, sees domino duos compete to make the best domino creation. From Zeppotron is One Night In…, which gives comedians the opportunity to run wild for one night in an iconic location. The RDF West-produced Shop Well for the Planet? sees families find out if they can shop better for the planet without spending a fortune.

Banijay Rights is headlining with factual programming, representing Titans: The Rise of Wall Street from Stephen David Entertainment for Curiosity Stream. It explores how America became a global empire because of money.

On Banijay Rights’ scripted slate is Germinal, a six-part series that tells the story of a miner’s strike during the Second Empire in northern France.

From Banijay Benelux Scripted for Videoland, Bonnie & Clyde follows two young lovers and their violent quest for freedom. It is inspired by a true story that captivated the Netherlands in 2014.

Additionally, Banijay Rights is distributing the STV Studios-produced Screw, a six-part drama that shows prison as never seen before.