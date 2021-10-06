Hulu Alum Kelly Campbell Named President of Peacock

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal has tapped Kelly Campbell, who previously served as president of Hulu, as president of Peacock.

Campbell will be responsible for Peacock’s streaming business and work closely with leadership across NBCU TV, film, news and sports on Peacock live and original programming. She will join the Peacock leadership team starting in November and will be based in the Los Angeles area.

“On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” said Matt Strauss, chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at NBCUniversal, to whom Campbell will report.

Campbell joined Hulu in 2017 as chief marketing officer. Prior to Hulu, Campbell spent more than a decade at Google, where she held a variety of leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses. She began her career in investment banking at JPMorgan Chase.