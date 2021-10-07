Thursday, October 7, 2021
Home / Top Stories / MIPCOM Spotlight: Distribution360

MIPCOM Spotlight: Distribution360

World Screen 14 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution360 has made the push into the formats market with two new series.

Race Against the Tide takes place on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, home to the highest tide in the world. Sand-sculpting teams must build an extraordinary sculpture before the clock runs out and the tide comes in.

Best in Miniature, meanwhile, sees artists compete to build their dream homes in miniature form. It utilizes the Probe lens for the room reveals, giving the same look and feel of a full-sized show.

“Both series have tightly structured, considered formats that are simple and easy to replicate…with localized tweaks,” says Diane Rankin, senior VP of rights and executive producer.

Distribution360 is also presenting The Parker Andersons/Amelia Parker, two interconnected sitcoms that follow a newly blended family.

“We have now really diversified into formats and have kick-started this area with two strong titles,” says Rankin.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

World Screen App Updated for MIPCOM

The World Screen app is now updated for MIPCOM, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.