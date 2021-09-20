Distribution360 Unveils Format Focus in Fall Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution360’s fall slate includes two new competition titles: Race Against the Tide and Best in Miniature.

Race Against the Tide, created and produced by marblemedia, sees world-class sand sculpting teams compete against each other and Mother Nature, battling the ticking clock of the tide. It is available as both a 10×30-minute series and as a format.

Also created by marblemedia, Best in Miniature features expert miniaturists tasked with building their dream home in miniature form, creating it room by room at 1:12 scale. It is available as a 10×60-minute series and format.

Rounding out the new factual competition titles on the autumn slate is season two of marblemedia’s Blown Away, a glass blowing show in which contestants look to create works of art and beautiful objects out of glass in themed challenges.

Distribution360 has also added new titles to its kids’ and family slate, with two formats for younger audiences leading the way.

Just Like in Space (13×30-minute series, format) is a science series for children aged 8 to 12. In the series, its young hosts explore what it’s like in space. The series is produced by Connections Productions. Produced by Orbite Media, Escape If You Can (26×30-minute, format) is a new challenge show for kids that sees three contestants in every episode enter the scary chambers of a mad professor and then try to escape.

Happy House of Frightenstein, from Headspinner Productions, is an animated series for preschoolers that follows funny mini monsters Count Jr., Wolfie, Iggy and Griz as they play, laugh and grow together in the Happy House of Frightenstein. Lastyle, there’s the fourth season of marblemedia’s All-Round Champion. Distribution360 has recently completed deals for seasons one and two of the series with ABC in Australia, RTM in Malaysia and Now TV in Hong Kong.

Diane Rankin, Distribution360’s senior VP of rights and executive producer, said: “The past year or so cemented the benefits of having strong and compelling formats in your catalog, especially when they are tightly structured and can be readily and safely reproduced. Both Race Against the Tide and Best in Miniature tick these boxes, but more than that, they successfully provide a window into a world of authentic skills and the incredible characters that practice them. We are thrilled to increase our formats presence with such strong new titles and are confident that the completed versions of the shows, which are themselves totally bingeable, will also prove successful in the international marketplace.”