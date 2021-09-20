The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit Lead Emmy Wins

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix leads the count for this year’s Emmy Awards, scoring a total of 44 statues, with The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit both landing the most wins by program.

The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit each scored 11 awards. Saturday Night Live landed eight and Ted Lasso and The Mandalorian seven each.

By platform, Netflix blew the competition away with its 44 wins, with the next highest total going to HBO/HBO Max with 19. Disney+ scored 14 and Apple TV+ 10.

The Crown won outstanding drama series, and it swept the drama performance categories, with wins for Olivia Colman for lead actress and Josh O’Connor for lead actor. Supporting nods went to Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson.

Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis scored an Emmy for lead actor in a comedy, while Hacks‘ Jean Smart won on the actress side of the arena. Supporting nods went to Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham. Ted Lasso also won for outstanding comedy series.

The Queen’s Gambit scored the win for outstanding limited or anthology series. Ewan McGregor won for Halston as lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie. Kate Winslet was the winner on the lead actress side of the category for Mare of Easttown. Supporting wins in the category were Mare of Easttown‘s Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for outstanding variety talk series. RuPaul’s Drag Race was triumphant for competition program.