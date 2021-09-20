DNEG Animation Taps DreamWorks Alum

ADVERTISEMENT

DNEG has appointed former DreamWorks executive Kara Oropallo as VP of training, outreach and artistic development for its animation division.

Based at DNEG Animation’s Los Angeles studio, Oropallo will design, plan and implement training programs for global crew members, developing artistic development programs to encourage continued growth and leading outreach programs with universities and artist communities around the world.

Oropallo’s credits include working on animated features such as Trolls (2016), Rise of the Guardians (2012) and Monsters vs. Aliens (2009). Oropallo has also conducted training programs for various animation studios, including DreamWorks, Netflix, Skydance, Paramount, Reel FX and Mikros.

Tom Jacomb, president of DNEG Animation, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Kara to DNEG Animation during this exciting time in our growth. Having worked together at DreamWorks, I knew someone of Kara’s immense talents and expertise would be an important addition to our senior team. Kara’s long experience of providing guidance and training to animation professionals will be vital. We will look to Kara to implement the appropriate tools and best practices to help us not only create the most innovative and exciting animated content but also to give our teams a framework to develop as creative individuals that contribute to our open, inclusive and development-oriented culture.”

Oropallo added, “I am thrilled to be joining the DNEG Animation team. DNEG has carved out a distinguished place in the industry as a top visual effects house, and now DNEG Animation is excelling in the animation space as well. This is the perfect time for DNEG Animation to develop its training and outreach programs, as the company is experiencing unprecedented growth and expansion. The DNEG Animation team is unbelievably talented, and I cannot wait to see our vision come to fruition in the months and years to come.”