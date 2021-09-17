Dan Levy Signs Film & TV Deal with Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has entered into a partnership with the four-time Emmy Award-winning multi-hyphenate talent Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

Per the pact, Levy will write and produce scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix. His work in film will begin immediately with an original untitled romantic comedy that Levy will write, direct, produce and star in. His work on the series will start in July 2022.

Levy’s series Schitt’s Creek (which garnered nine Emmys) has found a worldwide audience on Netflix.

Levy said: “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us. Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full-circle moment.”

Scott Stuber, head of global film, and Bela Bajaria, head of global series, added: “Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective. His work on Schitt’s Creek charmed audiences around the world, and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”