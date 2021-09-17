Boat Rocker Inks Deal with Scott Weintrob

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker has signed an overall deal with producer and director Scott Weintrob and his creative studio, Large Eyes.

Under the deal, Weintrob will develop and produce original content across all genres for Boat Rocker through Large Eyes. His past work includes writing and designing creative for Rihanna’s new Fenty show for Amazon, directing episodes of Home on Apple TV+ and executive producing Fastest Car on Netflix.

“Scott is a fearless artistic powerhouse with refined taste,” said Jay Peterson, president of unscripted at Boat Rocker Studios, and Todd Lubin, president of Matador Content. “We can’t wait to work with him and the entire team at Large Eyes to develop projects that push the boundaries of creativity and entertainment across all genres.”

“I’ve been a big fan of Boat Rocker and Matador Content for years,” said Weintrob. “They’re innovators and market leaders with incredible commercial instincts and a great team. Now to be collaborating together with Todd and Jay is a dream.”