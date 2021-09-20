Canal+ Takes Majority Stake in SPI International

ADVERTISEMENT

Canal+ is acquiring a 70 percent majority stake in SPI International, with plans to keep the current management team and operational structure in place.

SPI International operates 42 TV channels, has multiple digital products across six continents and is active in content distribution and broadcasting worldwide. It operates multiple free-to-air and pay-TV channels in CEE, Western Europe, CIS and ex-Yugo regions, including key European markets such as Poland, Czechia, Romania, Serbia, the Netherlands and Russia. Its brands include FilmBox, Film1, Kino Polska, Stopklatka and Dizi, along with different thematic channels and streaming services.

SPI’s founder, Loni Farhi, and Berk Uziyel, CEO, said: “It is very exciting news and the start of a new era for SPI International. Canal+ and SPI share a common vision for continuous growth and a strong international presence. We have been strategic partners for years, where we have built a great tradition of collaborations and achieving mutual goals. Now we will have the chance to join forces under one roof. SPI will further accelerate its growth with Canal+ while leveraging natural synergies. SPI International has an amazingly talented team that has produced incredible growth in the last decade. Now, with this great team and with much enthusiasm, we are delighted to become part of the Canal+ family. Our joined forces will strengthen the existing entertainment products and expand the distribution of our compelling content to far larger audiences.”

Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+ Group, said: “The acquisition of SPI International is part of the strategy we have been implementing for several years. Canal+ currently has 22 million subscribers in over 40 countries, including 15 in Europe. We have set ourselves the goal of reaching a minimum of 30 million subscribers by 2025, and SPI International will certainly be a key asset in achieving this ambition.”

Jacques du Puy, CEO of Canal+ International, said: “We are very pleased to welcome SPI to our group. This acquisition marks a new strategic step for the development of our European content. It will be a great opportunity to develop new synergies and businesses for our activities, especially in the Polish market and in the Central and Eastern European countries where Canal+ operates through M7 brands.”